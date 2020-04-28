Lira, Mbarara and Arua districts have again been ranked as the areas with the highest crime rates in the country according to the 2019 Annual Crime and Traffic Safety Report released on Tuesday morning.

The report indicates that Lira district recorded the highest number of cases at 4372, followed by Arua at 321 cases a Mbarara in third place recorded 2505 cases in the year 2019.

In Kampala, Katwe Police division took the lead in the number of crimes committed and reported to police according to the report.

In the previous year 2018,Lira district with 6,726 cases, Mbarara at 5,262 and Arua with 4,961 cases had the highest number of crimes respectively.

Crimes reduce

The report also indicated that the number of crimes had reduced by 9.8% from 238,746 cases reported in 2018 to 215,224 cases reported in 2019.

“This decrease in crimes in 2019 is attributed to some of the following deliberate actions like government investment in anti – crime infrastructure(CCTV cameras),continued community sensitisation against engaging in crime and busting and dismantling of organised criminal syndicates throughout the country,” the report indicated.

According to the report, a year back, in 2018, a total of 18 criminal gangs were dismantled and in 2019, ten criminal syndicates were dismantled, with their members arrested, charged and convicted while others are on remand.

“The crime rate also reduced because of conducting operations targeting criminal hideouts and places, and recovery of suspected stolen property and dismantling markets for such items.”

The report also pointed out to the improved time of response by police in situations of emergencies and support from other sister agencies as big contributors to reduction in crime in 2019.

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola applauded stakeholders who ensured the crime rate goes down.

“The reduction is due to deliberate efforts by the government of Uganda to tackle crime, efforts of the men and women of the Uganda Police Force and continued support from our sister security agencies to fight crime,”Ochola said.

The police chief also applauded President Museveni for the continued support to the force.