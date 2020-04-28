Rwandan President Paul Kagame has removed Internal Affairs Minister General Patrick Nyamvumba from his duties just after six months of appointing him to the position.

Nyamvumba was sacked in a 65-word statement ‘owing to matters of accountability under investigation’.

Naymvumba’s sacking was contained in a statement from Prime Minister Edourd Ngirente on behalf of Kagame, who insists the former CDF should return to the Defence headquarters and await decision.

The sacking of Nyamvumba is the second under a month following the sacking of foreign affairs minister Olivier Nduhungirehe earlier this month for reportedly acting based on his personal opinions.

The two ministers have been at the forefront of the Uganda- Rwanda border negotiations and have been present at all meetings including Munyonyo and Gatuna/Katuna at the beginning of this year.

Before the sacking of Nyamvumba, Kagame has hinted that Rwanda’s intelligence is aware of Burundi forces operating in DR Congo with intentions of overthrowing his government.

“Our intelligence indicates Burundi forces are operating in Congo,’ Kagame said yesterday.

“Genocidaires and some of these armed groups ( in the region) that have been formed, some of them even have fathers and grandfathers out there,’ Kagame added.

Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba was born 11 June 1967. He served as Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF).

From 2009 to 2013, he served in Sudan as Force Commander of the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

A graduate of the Nigeria Defence Academy, Nyamvumba previously served the RDF as a commander of infantry forces, Commandant of the Rwanda Military Academy, President of the Military High Court, Chief of Logistics, and Chief of Operations, Plans, and Training.