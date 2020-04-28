The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is organising the ITU Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in 5G challenge, a competition which is scheduled to run from now until the end of the year.

In a statement, ITU said the competition is important because of the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in society.

“In particular, AI / ML (machine learning) will shape how communication networks, a lifeline of our society, will be run. Many companies in the ICT sector are exploring how to make the best use of AI/ML,” noted a statement.

The theme of the challenge is: “How to apply ITU’s ML architecture in 5G networks”.

Participants, the statement said, will be able to solve real-world problems, based on standardized technologies developed for ML in 5G networks.

“Teams will be required to enable, create, train and deploy ML models (such that participants will acquire hands-on experience in AI/ML in areas relevant to 5G),” noted the statement.

Participation is open to ITU Member States (Uganda is a member), Sector Members, Associates and Academic Institutions and to any individual from a country that is a member of ITU. ​ ​

The challenge will consist of three rounds:

1st round – Regional Round: It will be conducted in regions/countries. The best projects in each region will advance to the global round. The first round is scheduled for the May – July 2020 timeframe.

2nd round – Global Round: The best projects of the Global Round compete for the winning prize in the third round. The second round is scheduled for the August – October 2020 timeframe.

3rd round – Final Conference: This round consists of demos and presentations at the Final Conference. Winners of the Challenge will be selected from the best teams at the Final Conference. The Final Conference – the third round of the Challenge – is planned for the end of the year.

Interested in further information about the ITU AI5G Challenge? Please fill out a form and the ITU team will arrange a conference call with you.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Follow this link for more details.http:/https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=12TkI-YEh0uRPCS9iSGf0-yqkfLCoQ9IpTbc_XELf95UQUZaMlVDNTgyWVZERTBWODk1MDZRNkVTVS4u