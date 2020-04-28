The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has asked government to unlock the country to ease on the suffering of the people.

FDC president,Patrick Amuriat, said there are many people who are starving in their homes to the extent that some cannot easily access essential services such as medication among others.

He noted that a significant number of people are getting depressed in addition to the rampant domestic violence across the country brought by the current situation.

“Security personnel continue to abuse people’s human rights. People are losing jobs . Companies are collapsing. The junta has unconstitutionally silenced the opposition and is using the defacto state of emergency powers to tighten its grip on power,”Amuriat said in a statement issued on Monday.

Amuriat said given the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic in countries like China among others, Uganda took the right direction to exercise caution by observing medical experts’ prescribed measures which included calling for the lockdown of the country.

“The measures were accepted and strictly followed by almost the entire population. As a result, the country is harvesting good dividends from what we have all invested,”he said.

He said even with the ill equipped and less sophisticated equipment, facilities manned by medical staff who were not well protected and not sufficiently motivated, the frontline health experts have done great work in the containment of the virus.

“We wish to call on the ministry of Health to move fast and embark on mass community testing for the virus and ensuring tough measures on cross border travellers,”he said.

The ministry announced that it will test 20,000 people especially those near the borders.

Amuriat said the country is ready for a partial easing on lockdown.