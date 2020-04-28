Government through the Ministry of Health is set to start a mass testing exercise targeting 20,000 people throughout the country as one of the ways to combat the deadly Coronavirus.

This was announced the Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng as she flagged off officers to carry out the exercise.

Termed as the Rapid Assessment Survey, the exercise is aimed at assessing the prevalence of the deadly virus among Ugandan communities.

“As you are all aware that of the confirmed cases in Uganda, nearly 23 of them are truck drivers from Tanzania and Kenya . Within the country we have not been getting positive cases and as we draw close to the end of the lockdown, we need to get vital information that will form part of the decisions for lifting the lockdown,” Aceng said.

“It therefore becomes extremely important that we carry out a survey basing on certain groups of people that are vulnerable to Covid-19.”

According to the minister, the survey will target truck drivers and communities along their routes, border crossings and their communities, health workers, market vendors, weigh bridge areas and communities around, religious leaders, roads law enforcement officers including Police, LDUs and the UPDF.

The tests will also be carried out on police and prison cells, teachers from selected schools( both day and boarding), taxi drivers and fishing communities.

“This survey is designed to give us a rapid assessment report of whether Covid-19 is within our communities or we have been able to weed it out so we can focus on the areas of worry including the border entries and the surrounding communities.”

The minister insisted that the exercise is being done rapidly for government to see where to target next and also provide additional information to inform decisions towards the lockdown.

Procedure

Minister Aceng said during the exercise, government will be drawing blood samples to be able to find out whether they have antibodies.

“’The blood samples will give us evidence of whether they have antibodies to Covid-19 and even if they don’t have Covid-19, it shows that previously you might have had an infection and fought it off,” she noted.

“That alone gives you a picture of what is happening in that community.”

Experts will also be getting swabs from the nose and throat which is the conventional test that government has been doing to confirm Covid-19 infections and this will also paint a picture of the situation in that community.

The minister noted that are enough testing kits to allow this exercise.

Uganda currently has 79 confirmed Covid-19 cases whereas the recoveries stand at 46.