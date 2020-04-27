Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has lashed out at Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma popularly known as Diamond Platinumz labeling him a clown for allegedly neglecting their children and instead focus on helping 500 Tanzanians.

This was after Platinumz, with whom Zari has two children, pledged to pay three months’ rent for 500 families which are struggling to make ends meet due to Coronavirus outbreak.

“I know in this period of Corona, many things are not the same, especially the business side…. although I am among those who are also struggling I have seen at least for my little what I have, give help to pay for rent for three months for 500 families, at least helping each other in this difficult time… I believe your problem is mine and your smile is mine too,” Diamond Platnumz said.

Zari did not take the statement by Platinumz well, lashing out at him for neglecting his own children and deciding to chase cheap popularity.

She accused the musician, “But you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You’re selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us.”

A source close to the estranged lovers also intimated that Platinumz has been indifferent to the children that he does not pick calls from them.

“That one time the kids called him, he hang upon them. He has been doing to the kids he has sired all over,” the source claimed.

Speaking in defence, Platinumz said he sent a message to Zari regarding their children as soon as he saw her post. He said it was normal for people who have been in relationships to engage in fights after separation.

“It is mostly tough for women who are left with kids after separation. I saw her post for quite a good part of the period of our differences, we have been talking through our lawyers but after reading the post, I sent her a text message,” he said on a radio station.

“Before speaking to her, I had prepared a strong caption reply but just as I was about to send it, I held discussions with the management and they asked me not to react,” explains Diamond Platnumz.

He then claims the two have since spoken and reached a sensible conclusion.

“I thank God that things went well and, fingers crossed, after coronavirus, the issue regarding our kids’ upkeep will have reached an advanced stage.”