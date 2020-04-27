UNEB has cleared the air on rumors making rounds especially on social media that it has started demanding for registration fees from students in candidate classes.

In a statement released on Sunday, the examination body said it had been brought to their attention of a letter to the Education Minister, Janet Kataaha Museveni by a group of parents alleging that UNEB is demanding for registrations fees amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

“This is completely false. Online registration of candidates for the 2020 examinations was due to start on April, 1 ,2020 by the president announced a number of measures aimed at controlling Covid-19 which included the closure of schools. Accordingly on March,19,2020, UNEB communicated to the public that registration of candidates would be put on hold until schools open,” said Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the Principal Public Relations Officer for UNEB.

The examinations body insisted that nothing has changed from this position noting that any other claims are false and malicious.

UNEB noted that anyone who makes calls to parents purporting to be from the examination body and demanding for registration fees is a fraudster and should be ignored.

“We appeal to all candidates to all candidates to concentrate on studying from home as guided by the Ministry of Education and Sports.”

The Education Ministry recently announced the extension of the program to reopen schools around the country after the extension of the lockdown.

Minister Janet Museveni said the national Covid-19 task force will guide them on the next course of action and next date for reopening of schools.