The president of Uganda Law Society(ULS), Simon Peter Kinobe, has warned the public against invading court in the name of trying to rescue someone who has been arrested and taken to court to face the law.

His comments come after an incident that took place on Saturday where protestors stormed Jinja Magistrate court demanding for the release of Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Eric Sakwa.

Sakwa was arrested and charged with manslaughter and torture.

Speaking to the media, Kinobe condemned such acts noting that premises of court are temple of justice that should be held sacred and should never be a subject of politicking in any way.

“We are very disappointed with the people of Jinja who attacked court in the name of trying to rescue a person who had already been arrested, “he said.

Kinobe said the protestors and the security officers who were guarding the court premises should be apprehended.

“Court is a place where you don’t go to politic. Court thrives on the law and the rule of law therefore police ought to have stopped this act of hooliganism from happening on court premises,” he said.

He suggested that court premises be given more security to make them more amiable for litigants and lawyers to perform their duties.

This is not the first time such an incident is happening.

On August 16 2016, supporters of the then Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura raided the Makindye Chief magistrates court to block his appearance after a group of lawyers accused him of violating human rights.