The state minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, has urged parents and the members of the public to use this period of lockdown to carry out some farming as a way of mitigating the harsh impact of Covid-19.

While speaking to the media at the weekend, Muyingo said the lockdown does not stop food production therefore farming should continue for poverty eradication.

He also urged farmers to plant quick and fast maturing crops like vegetables among others.

“Let’s plant quick and maturing crops like fruits. Please leave no stone unturned and make sure that when it comes to selling you can benefit,” he said.

He further urged the public to comply with ministry of Health guidelines in the fight against covid 19.

He said the ministry of Education and Sports has rolled out teaching programmes through the televisions, radios ,newspapers and the internet advising parents to help their learners access these materials.

He also said the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) will be forwarding study materials through the local councils free of charge to enable the continuity of learning during the lockdown.

“We are also preparing some self study materials which we shall be distributing. Please make sure that these materials reach your children who are with you during this period,”Muyingo noted.