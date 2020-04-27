Bunyole West Member of Parliament James Waluswaka has said that MPs may ask for a supplementary if the shs 20 million given to them is not enough.

Waluswaka said the money is very little but if planned for accordingly, each MP can do something with it.

Waluswaka made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday morning.

“The money is very little but if you plan for it accordingly, you can do something. If this is not enough, we shall ask for a supplementary. Those of us in government are cooking up something,” Waluswaka said.

Waluswaka said that MPs are currently working under abnormal situations and all the shs 20 million allocated to them is for COVID-19 related activities and not for personal use. He said that the money was justified.

“MPs have core mandates but outside that, when have you seen MPs almost being government? That is why the Prime Minister asked MPs to offer their ambulances to the national task force.”

Last week, Waluswaka asked Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to task Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine to explain why he reffered to the money given to Parliament as a bribe.

The Kyadondo East legislator returned his share of the shs 20 million given to each MP saying that he will not accept to be ‘bribed.’