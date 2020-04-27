Socialite and TV personality Anita Kyarimpa alias Fabiola has revealed she wants to have babies, instantly causing a rush on her twitter timeline.
The 26-year-old has had a confusing relationship life, with one time rumored to be dating former Bad Black playboy Meddie Ssentongo.
Last year, there were reports that the former Miss Ugandan contestant stealthily introduced a one Mark Ronald and the two have decided to keep their marriage a top-secret.
This is after a number of pictures of Fabiola and Mark were leaked, including some in traditional attire.
I want to have babies 🥰
— Anita Fabiola (@Anitahfabiola) April 26, 2020
The socialite finally looks like she has settled finally and willing to have babies or could be already baking.
“I want to have babies,” she said.
