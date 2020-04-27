Socialite and TV personality Anita Kyarimpa alias Fabiola has revealed she wants to have babies, instantly causing a rush on her twitter timeline.

The 26-year-old has had a confusing relationship life, with one time rumored to be dating former Bad Black playboy Meddie Ssentongo.

Last year, there were reports that the former Miss Ugandan contestant stealthily introduced a one Mark Ronald and the two have decided to keep their marriage a top-secret.

This is after a number of pictures of Fabiola and Mark were leaked, including some in traditional attire.

I want to have babies 🥰 — Anita Fabiola (@Anitahfabiola) April 26, 2020

The socialite finally looks like she has settled finally and willing to have babies or could be already baking.

“I want to have babies,” she said.