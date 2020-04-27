The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has documented 128 complaints of human rights violations during this period of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The UHRC said they have received a number complaints on human rights violation allegedly perpetrated by security agencies which include deprivation of right to freedom to torture and cruel inhuman acts.

The acting chairperson of the commission, Dr. Katebalirwe Amooti Wa Irumba ,said the commission is investigating the cases so that the victims of torture by security agencies and other human rights violation get justice.

“The commission has received 128 complaints concerning violation of human rights, 39 on the right of personal liberty, 14 on child maintenance,10 on domestic violence 2 on the right to life and 3 on the right to property,”he noted.

He told the media that the commission, through it’s directorate of complaints, investigations and legal services, received these complaints using a toll free telephone line.

He expressed concern about the increasing rate of violence in various homes.

Katebalirwe however condemned acts of violence against security personnel by some members of the public.

“The commission is deeply concerned about some reported attacks on security agents while they enforce government directives especially during curfew time,” he said.

He said the commission will further investigate in order to ensure that once actual violation is established, the the victims can get justice.