Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases have risen to 79 after four Tanzanian truck drivers tested positive on Sunday evening.

“All the new confirmed cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border. 411 samples from communities tested negative for COVID-19,” the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry, a total of 1,989 Covid-19 samples were tested on Sunday and of these, 1,578 were truck drivers.

The number of truck drivers who test positive has increased with time after government allowed them to continue working, despite the lockdown.

This has been a matter of concern especially from members of the public after Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases skyrocketed in the past few weeks, courtesy of truck drivers.

According to government, the trucks cannot be stopped from entering and exiting the country because they are carrying essential goods.

President Museveni on Friday said negotiations with other countries are ongoing to find a solution without hurting trade among the East African states.

The Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Jeje Odong on Thursday said government might be forced to ask foreign truck drivers to stop at the border and the goods are driven by their Ugandan counterparts.

The Minister however said this idea will be subject to negotiations between East African governments before being adopted.

The development comes at a time when the Kenyan government decided to carry out targeted mass testing of truck drivers after it emerged that the east African nation has been exporting Covid-19 to neighbouring countries.