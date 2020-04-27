Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake has on Monday failed to take plea in court where he was taken by police.

Zaake was arrested over a week ago for disrespecting the presidential directives on Covid-19 when he distributed food to locals in Mityana.

He was detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka but was later transferred to the Iran-Uganda after his health condition deteriorated.

On Monday, he was brought in ambulance and taken to the Mityana magistrates court room on a stretcher in a visibly ill state but the Chief Magistrate, Elias Kakooza declined to have him take plea.

The magistrate argued that Zaake was unfit to take but also declined to grant his lawyers’ application for an interim bail pending plea taking.

He instead ordered for the immediate transfer of the legislator to a medical facility so he can be attended to until such time when he is fit to reappear in court for plea taking.

Police over the weekend denied any wrongdoing, saying the Mityana Municipality legislator was neither tortured, nor poisoned as had been alleged.

“There is not anything at this stage to properly say that he was poisoned or tortured. We don’t have any such complaints. He was unwell and it was agreed between his lawyers, police surgeon and his doctor that we take him to Iran Uganda hospital and his wife was able to join us,” spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.