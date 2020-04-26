Tristar Transport L.L.C, the company handling the expansion of the fuel storage facility at Entebbe airport has donated shs380 million ($100,000) towards the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The money was handed over by Tristar’s country manager Promise Anagolu to the Ministry in charge of General Duties, Mary Karooro Okurut.

“We are pleased to play a role in the fight against coronavirus in the community we operate from. I urge the public to all join hands and support the government in this fight,”Anagolu said.

In response, Mary Karooro Okurut applauded the company for the humble gesture but urged other companies and members of the public to come to the support of government in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases are at 75 with 46 recoveries.

About Tristar

Tristar is involved in the upgrade and expansion of Entebbe International Airport by putting up a state-of-the-art Aviation Fuel Farm and Fuel Hydrant Pipeline System.

This will initially enhance Aviation Fuel storage capacity from 7.5 million litres to 16.5 million litres by the end of 2020.