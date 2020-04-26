Roke Telkom, a Uganda-based telecommunications company has contributed Shs 20 million to the national COVID-19 taskforce team to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda.

The contribution was delivered by the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Mukasa and Brand Manager, Michelle Baine to Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties, Office of the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the handover, Mukasa explained that the Roke as a home-grown Ugandan brand stands together with country and those affected by the ongoing pandemic and continues to aim to reach out and extend support to fellow countrymen as part of the greater call to unite in fighting the pandemic in Uganda.

He also expressed the company’s appreciation towards the government for the milestones achieved so far with more than 40 recoveries from Covid-19.

“Our appreciation goes to the government, the Taskforce, the Ministry of Health and all medical personnel around the country for their efforts during these unprecedented times, thank you!” Mukasa said,.

Okurut expressed the government’s gratitude towards contributions received, thanking Roke Telkom for joining the campaign ang showing solidarity towards the government and fellow countrymen in these harsh times.

“As we continue on this journey towards recovery for our country as we fight COVID-19, it is with great delight that we receive support from a cross-section of businesses, organizations and individuals,” Okurut said.

The government has received donations in the form of cash, new vehicles, foodstuffs, sanitizers, essential medical supplies like personal protective gear and other items from various organizations, and on behalf of the government.

Total contributions hit the Shs 5 billion mark last week.