Police has clarified on the condition of the ailing Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake who is currently admitted at Iran Uganda hospital.

Addressing the media yesterday, the force’s spokesperson, Fred Enanga denied allegations that Zaake was poisoned and tortured while he was in police custody.

His comments were based on the news that made rounds on social media that the legislator was severely tortured and poisoned in the hands of security agencies.

“There is not anything at this stage to properly say that he was poisoned or tortured. We don’t have any such complaints,” Enanga told journalists.

He said Zaake’s condition worsened at the time when arrangements were made for him to appear before court for defying President Museveni’s directives on Covid-19.

“He was unwell and it was agreed between his lawyers, police surgeon and his doctor that we take him to Iran Uganda hospital and his wife was able to join us,”he said.

He said Zaake’s condition had greatly improved.

The legislator was arrested on April 19 after he was found distributing food to his constituents contrary to the presidential directives.