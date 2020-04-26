MTN Uganda has continued its long-standing relationship with the Muslim community in Uganda by joining them again this year to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan.

This year, the holy month starts at a challenging time when the whole world is grappling with the COVID 19 pandemic which has affected the livelihoods of many.

MTN will continue supporting the national effort by supporting the Muslim community with food items and alms worth Shs 100 million throughout the fasting period.

These alms will be delivered daily under the guidance of the National Task Force Against COVID to various communities that need this relief, more so during this fasting period.

The food items/alms that include sugar, rice, posho, cooking oil, beans, bar soap for handwashing and wheat flour will be distributed to the vulnerable communities especially in the areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono district.

MTN will be working with Salaam TV/Foundation to reach out to the different communities during the fasting period.

Alongside the food and alms, MTN has also launched a promotional offer which will automatically give customers 60minutes of talk every night, when they load airtime or buy a voice/data bundle (using MTN MoMo or through an agent) worth Shs 500/- or more during the day.

The 60 minutes are however free. This promotional offer will end with the holy month of Ramadhan and is also open to all MTN customers.

“First of all, we would like to congratulate the Muslim community upon reaching this fasting season. We have always joined them in celebrating the fasting period. This time round, it falls at a very difficult time due to covid 19, giving us even more reason to stand with them,” said Wim Vanhelleputte, MTN Uganda CEO.

Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include prayer and charity.

“During this period, we know that our Muslim brothers and sisters would like to stay in touch as they conduct prayers but cannot congregate. We are therefore launching the MTNite Calls promotional offer that will allow them to share in prayer particularly at night during Ramadhan,” Vanhelleputte said.

“Alongside that, we shall also provide food and other alms to help during the fasting season. This year, our motivation to support those fasting, but in need, has been further increased because of the effects of the COVID pandemic on livelihoods. We wish them a peaceful Ramadan season,” he said.