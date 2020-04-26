The Internal Security Organization (ISO) has dispatched a second batch of motorcycles to Eastern Uganda to enable quick security response and assist in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The function was presided over by Dr. Kagooro Kaijamurubi, the ISO Director in charge of Logistics and Engineering on behalf of Col. Kaka Bagyenda as he flagged off 36 Motorcycles to Tororo and Bugiri Districts in meant for the Gombolola Internal Security Organization staffs (GISO’s)

“This is a continuation of distribution of the motorcycles to all the (GISO’s) throughout the country in the fight against Covid-19 .We are soon sending more batches to Northern Uganda , Buganda, and West until we cover the entire country,” Kagooro said.

The ISO Director in charge of Logistics and Engineering said on top of being used to help monitor the borderlines to combat the spread of the deadly virus, the motorcycles will greatly help in fighting insecurity throughout the country.

Speaking about the motorcycles two weeks ago, ISO chief, Col.Kaka Bagyenda said he was upbeat they would help spy chiefs in their day today work as they monitor the security situation.

“I know the media may want to term in as coronavirus operation, but we have had several coronas in the country, some of which we are still battling. We are going to equip our basic foundation security (GISO’s) we have started with boarder line and we shall increase in the Internal.”

He said the motorcycles will help officers for easy security surveillance and for timely response across the country.