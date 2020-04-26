While this is likely an extreme reaction to being locked in with a spouse, the lockdown and social distancing can be hard on couples in healthy and solid relationships as well.

Here are five ways quarantine life may test your relationship.

Money may be tight

When one or both partners have been laid off, money may be especially tight. Stress resulting from concerns about how bills will be paid on top of health concerns can put a heavy strain on couples.

Coping with tragedy

Many people are losing loved ones and are unable to give them a proper send-off as a result of social distancing orders. When one or both halves of a couple is unable to fully grieve a loss, it can place a dark cloud over the entire household.

No time to miss each other

Absence makes the heart grow fonder but the way things are set up with this whole quarantine situation, couples are not given much time to miss one another. However, it’s best to keep things in perspective. It’s better to have your partner safe and next to you.

No alone time if you have kids

Having time to yourself is an essential form of self-care. Unfortunately, many couples who have kids, especially those with multiple children, are finding that the quarantine has made it difficult to steal time alone.

Managing fear and anxiety

Living through a pandemic is overwhelming and anxiety-inducing. Increased anxiety can lead to relationship tension and misplaced frustration. Finding a way to manage fear during this time is important for people in relationships so that they’re not taking out their frustrations on one another.