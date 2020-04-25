More than 400 suspects were arrested on April 23 by the Joint Security Task Force in an operation carried out in various areas in and around Kampala.

The 480 suspects were netted from the Kampala metropolitan policing area for defying presidential directives on Covid-19.

The operation was carried out in Lubaga Division, Kawempe, Nakawa, Nansana, Lubigi, among other areas.

Many of the suspects were found drinking in bars, walking past curfew time, operating shops and others were found selling and using drugs commonly known as marijuana.

A number of exhibits were recovered from them include among others suspected narcotic drugs and alcohol of different brands.

The suspects were yesterday charged with being in possession of suspected narcotics, disobedience of lawful orders and doing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of disease.