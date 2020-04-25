The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the Kyadondo East legislator Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to explain why he referred the 10bn shillings given to Parliament to fight Covid-19 as a bribe.

Kadaga also sent the controversial legislator, who recently returned his share of Shs 20 million, to the committee of Discipline, Rules and Privileges for more disciplinary action.

The matter was raised by Bunyole East legislator James Waluswaka who said that by referring to the Shs 10 billion as a bribe, Bobi Wine was saying that MPs had been bribed.

MPs also questioned the behavior of the minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde whom they accused of disparaging Parliament while featuring on the NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show on April 23.

On the show, Kyambadde criticised MPs for accepting to take Shs 20 million each when many people in the country are suffering.

Kadaga said she will not tolerate the unbecoming behavior of some legislators.