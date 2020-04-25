Philip Kakuru, the patron for NRM Southern Africa Chapter, has donated shs20 million towards government’s efforts to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The NRM Southern Africa Chapter is a group of the ruling party members in the countries of South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Kakuru,the group’s patron on Friday handed over money to the Minister in Charge of General Duties Mary Karooro Okurut at the office of the Prime Minister.

“This is my response to President Museveni’s call for companies and individuals to give support government in the fight against Coronavirus. Despite the challenges abroad, it is only prudent for everyone to assist government in this fight,” Kakuru said.

He applauded the president for his efforts in combating the spread of the deadly virus that have seen Uganda record no deaths as of now.

The NRM Southern Africa Chapter patron was joined by other members from the NRM Diaspora League who also gave in individual donations including Fred Opolot, Male Kamya from Boston and Hamida Kibirige.

Speaking after receiving the donations, Mary Karooro Okurut applauded them for the gesture and responding to the president’s call to support government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

The president last month asked businessmen and other entities to contribute to the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He that government will use the money to buy vehicles for the Ministry of Health so that each district has at least 10 vehicles that can be oiled and kept to be used in case of any other pandemic so that there is no need to buy new ones.

On Saturday he insisted that government will create a special crises response fleet for the Ministry of Health that will only come out in case of any crisis like the current pandemic.

Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases are now at 75 whereas the recoveries are at 46.