Three Ugandans, including a couple, reportedly sneaked into the country on April 23 with a dead body of a new born baby from Kenya and buried it in Musiru village, Namisindwa district.

According to witnesses, the three residents arrived in their home village on Wednesday afternoon.

Local council officials had halted the burial awaiting intervention of the district COVID surveillance team but the family hurriedly buried the body at night.

The parents of the deceased baby went into hiding following pressure from residents to have them tested and quarantined.

A security team led by Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner Moses Wamoto mounted an operation and netted the culprits.

The couple was found at their relative’s home in the neighboring sub county in Manafwa district.

David Nakhabala, the father of the deceased baby revealed that his wife had a stillbirth at a health centre in Cheptais, Kenya where they have been residing.

Since they own no land in Kenya, the couple decided to maneuver their way to their ancestral home for decent burial.

Nakhabala said they crossed into the country through a river along Lwakhakha boarder, adding that there are people on standby along the river to help people cross at a fee of Kshs 200 (an equivalent of Shs 7000) per head.

The three together with their four family contacts are currently quarantined at Magale SS where they are expected to spend 14 days before being released into the community.