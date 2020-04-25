The chief executive officer of MTN-Uganda, Wim Vanhelleputte yesterday handed over three brand new Nissan Hardbody pickups to the Covid19 national task force.

The three cars that are meant to ease transport issues in the Covid19 Pandemic were handed over this morning at the Kololo Airstrip in Kampala.

The three pickups, together with the Shs 220m that MTN contributed towards National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and Shs 297m donated to the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) bring MTN’s contribution in the fight against Covid-19 to over Shs 1 billion.

MTN’s contribution to NWSC was geared towards providing water to the people living in water-stressed areas around Kampala in a bid to promote hand washing as one of the ways to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus while the contribution to URCS was to aid in their duties of combatting the deadly virus respectively.

Apart from enabling its 12 million customers to send money for free and help family and friends to take care of themselves amidst this devastating pandemic, the telecom is also making it possible for people to work from home and keep earning by providing affordable internet.

The internet bundle dubbed “work from home” is meant to promote the concept of ‘social distancing’ to further prevent the spread of the desolating coronavirus.

MTN is further supporting government’s sensitization drive by availing free media channel space (radio, tv, social media, sms, call center IVR platform) to promote Ministry of Health’s sensitization messages.

The Telecom also zero rated all its learning platforms to support school-going children to study online from home without data.

Additionally, MTN has also offered some of its call center space to ministry of health officials to take calls from the public regarding Covid19 emergencies and information