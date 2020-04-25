Police has arrested a man with 29 forged movement stickers to allow him beat the Coronavirus lockdown imposed by government to help combat the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the stickers were found at Dickson Mugarura’s home in Namungoona.

“Jinja road police officers intercepted a driver only identified as Julius at a check point with a forged sticker and on interrogation, he revealed who had sold him the sticker,”Onyango said.

The police mouthpiece explained that police was later led to Mugarura’s home at Namungoona zone 1 and a search was mounted in the home.

“After a search of Mugarura’s premises, police recovered 29 forged Covid-19 car stickers.”

Onyango noted that the two suspects are currently detained at Jinja road police station where they face charges related to forgery pending production in court on Monday.

“We appeal to members of the public not be deceived into buying forged stickers because our officers are on the lookout for culprits.”

The joint security task force launched an onslaught on forged movement stickers after realizing that there was a big number of vehicles that had swarms roads despite the lockdown and ban on all private and public transport means.

Last week, nationwide operations to crackdown on motorists who were flouting the ban on movement of vehicles, as part of government efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Uganda saw a number of vehicles impounded and stickers revoked.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said there were investigating a racket selling movement stickers to members of the public for a fee between shs200,000 and shs500000 per sticker.

Government cleared only vehicles with Ministry of Works and Transport stickers with barcodes linked to the essential services they offer as categorised by authorities.

These include among others; official vehicles of all security forces, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Wildlife Education Centre, Private Security Companies, media, telecom companies, medical professionals, and utility companies, cargo trucks, whose occupants must carry institutional IDS and in line with the Standard Operative Procedures from the Ministry of Health.