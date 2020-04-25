Police in Jinja have had to fire tear gas and live bullets to disperse supporters of incarcerated Resident District Commissioner Erick Sakwa who had camped at the court in Jinja to demand his release from jail.

Sakwa was arrested yesterday over manslaughter and torture claims as well as theft of empire waragi rate at Shs400,000.

He was then remanded to Kirinya prison before being dubiously transferred to Busesa prison where close sources claim was a second option after a tip-off that certain big wigs were interested in having him released.

Nile Post has also reliably learnt that Sakwa’s release was ordered by a senior politician in the country but the call came rather late and no court would sit to ensure it happens.

This meant that Sakwa, who had already been placed in the car to Jinja would be driven around until another order came to have him delivered in Busesa pending release on Saturday.

The RDC was supposed to appear in court today for hearing and temporary release but his supporters got impatient, braking into the court premises, singing, and chanting his name.

“We want Sakwa, Long Live Sakwa,” they chanted and danced after damaging the court gate and letting themselves in.

The group then connected to Main Street where the police station is located and stormed it to, demanding answers for the whereabouts of Sakwa.

This prompted the police to fire teargas and live bullets as a means to disperse the now rowdy crowds.

“Jinja is now in a second lockdown,” a witness told Nile Post.