The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced that the Kiyindi and Nakiwogo ferries have been deployed to Jinja to help in clearing the water weed brought about by the floating island.

The Kiyindi ferry links the islands of Kiyindi and Buvuma in Lake Victoria whereas the Nakiwogo ferry links Buwaya in Mpigi District with Nakiwogo in Entebbe Municipality.

In a public notice, UNRA says that the transport services provided by the two ferries will not be available until May, 8 after being deployed in Jinja.

“Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) informs the general public and users of UNRA MV Kiyindi Ferry that operates between Kiyindi and Buvuma, that effective 19 April 2020, the ferry operations were temporarily suspended to attend to emergency clearance of the water weed at Owen Falls dam. The dam operations had been significantly affected by the floating islands,” the public notice says.

“This week, UNRA is also deploying MV Nakiwogo Ferry that operates between Entebbe and Buwaya, to support faster clearance of the water weed. It is envisaged that the two ferries will be working concurrently until May,8, 2020 or otherwise advised.”

UNRA however has said they will inform members of the public in case of any changes to the notice on the services of the two ferries.

A floating island measuring about two acres a few weeks ago invaded River Nile and consequently blocked Nalubaale dam causing a nationwide power blackout.

It took the joint intervention of the UPDF Engineering Brigade, UNRA, Ministry of Works, National Fisheries Research Institute and NEMA to be able to clear the island which also had a water hyacinth.

Another floating island was diverted to the side of the Jinja Pier and engineers are working to see how to completely remove it from the waters.