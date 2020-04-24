The United Nations agencies in Uganda have launched a global drive aimed at raising $ 316 million (Shs 1.1 trillion) to help Uganda to combat the effects of COVID-19.

While addressing the media on Thursday in Kampala, Rosa Malango, the UN Resident coordinator, said that about 12.8 million Ugandans have been affected by various precautionary measures that have been put into effect to avert the spread of the disease.

A month ago, President Museveni restricted the movement of people in a bid to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

But Malango said:”The necessary restrictions on movement are impacting both on people’s ability to access basic services like health,food among others.”

She said the measures are particularly affecting the disabled, female, elderly and child health and the country’s informal sectors have also not been spared in this current situation.

“We estimate that up to 60% informal enterprises have stopped operations or have slowed down significantly due to the outbreak of this pandemic,”she added.

This prompted the UN, its agencies and other development partners to launch global appeal intended to raise funds that can help to assist such category of affected individuals.

“This situation could put all of us at risk and requires urgent and robust response to the effect, “said Rita Aciro, the executive director Uganda Women Network (Uwonet).

She said the money will help Ugandans who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

According to the officials, priority will also be put on the districts hosting refugees and other displaced persons hit by virus.

Equally, those that are affected by natural disasters that are taking place due to the increasing rain in different parts of the country will also be considered.