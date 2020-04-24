Uganda’s Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed to 74 after 11 truck drivers tested positive on Thursday evening.

“11 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed today. Six of these are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border post whereas five were Kenyan truck drivers. Three of these arrived via Malaba whereas two arrived via Busia. Uganda’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Uganda are now at 74. The total Covid-19 recoveries in Uganda are 46,” a statement by Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services.

The Director General Health Services said the 11 new cases were from 1,331 samples, 1020 of which were from truck drivers whereas others were from communities and other members from quarantine centres tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

The Internal Affairs Minister, Gen.Jeje Odong on Thursday said government might be forced to ask foreign truck drivers to stop at the border and the goods are driven by their Ugandans counterparts.

“If a vehicle is coming from Mombasa, the driver will drive up to the border at Malaba or Busia and will stop there. We sanitize the vehicle and it is handed over to his counterpart in Uganda. His counterpart will drive to the final destination in Uganda or to the border exit of the country,” Odongo said.

The Minister , however said this idea will be subject to negotiations between East African governments before being adopted.