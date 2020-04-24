This is a special period that requires people to stay at home. However, to suffice the requirement of daily life, how to shop efficiently and safely has become a new problem to some of the families.

To solve such a problem, StarTimes has launched an interactive e-shopping platform of premium selection named StarTimes GO, and as of 22nd April 2020, the programme of the same name started airing on these channels: Sanyuka TV three times a day, Magic 1HD four times a day, and Face TV every after one hour.

The hosts of the programme will explain the feature, quality, usage of each product and show the differences in one series, and the audience shall know the specific information without risking physical contact with salesperson.

StarTimes Go offers an access to the no-touch “TOP” shopping experience, namely through integrated services available via TV, Online and Phone-call. The newly born e-shopping service will cover Pan-African areas with Uganda and Kenya being the first countries as pilot project.

As the client, you do not need to leave home at all. Simply call 0701117217 and 0781958367 and have your order made directly, and you can pay cash on delivery. The OTT platform StarTimes ON can also help you choose and order product safely. And the installation service is also available after payment, with a swift delivery to home.

Mr. Franklin Wang, the CEO of StarTimes in Uganda says, “We know that a healthy environment is important for pandemic control thus we innovated a safe platform as well as a no-touch shopping method in order to help people stay safe in these difficult times.”