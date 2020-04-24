The joint security task force mandated to enforce the presidential guidelines on coronavirus has arrested 480 people for flouting the guidelines in various parts of Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan area police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the group was arrested in an operation carried out on Friday night in various parts of the city led by the KMP commander, Moses Kafeero.

“They were arrested from areas of Nakulabye, Kasubi, Namungoona, Kawempe, Maganjo, Nansana, Masitowa, Lubigi, Kisasi, Kyanja, Mutungo, Banda, Kireka and Kinawataka,” Onyango said in a statement.

“Many of the suspects were found drinking in bars, walking past curfew time, operating shops and others were found selling drugs during curfew time.”

The police mouthpiece said that a number of exhibits including suspected narcotic drugs and alcohol of different brands were recovered from the suspects currently detained at various Police stations in Kampala.

“We are investigating allegations of being in possession of suspected narcotics, disobedience of lawful orders and doing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of disease. Their files are being processed and they will appear in various courts today or Monday next week.”

The Police and UPDF last month formed a joint security task force mandated to enforce President Museveni’s directives on combating the spread of the deadly coronavirus.