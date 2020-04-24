President Museveni has flagged off a fleet of 45 vehicles to hit the road running and help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We been engaged in fight against this virus and we are going well so far. In terms of detection and prevention we are doing so well plus treating the sick ones. We started at the airport and now shifting to land borders,”Museveni said while flagging off the vehicles at Kololo independence grounds on Friday morning.

He applauded companies and other entities that have come to government’s help in donating the vehicles and any other form of assistance that he said will greatly help in the fight against the deadly virus.

The president said that more vehicles are needed to ensure government forms a crisis response fleet for the Ministry of Health that would come in handy in times like the current pandemic.

“I want to build a crisis response fleet for the Ministry of Health. I won’t allow these vehicles to be misused by officials by driving around. We want 1350 cars so that each district gets about 10,”Museveni noted.

“We shall be keeping these cars safely so we only call upon them when crisis comes.”

The State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Robinah Nabbanja said districts at the country’s borders have been considered first as the fleet of 45 vehicles is being flagged off because they have a bigger threat.

The minister also noted that regional hospitals and new districts will have cars before others.

Uganda’s coronavirus cases stand at 73 after 11 truck drivers tested positive on Thursday.

Uganda has also had 46 recoveries without any death reported.

The vehicles

President Museveni recently asked Uganda’s businessmen and other entities to donate vehicles to government to help in the fight against the deadly virus.

He said because logistics are not enough, there is need to offer a helping hand to government in the fight against Covid-19.

Consequently, State Minister in charge of Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite mobilized eight vehicles from manufacturers.