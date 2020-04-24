Makerere University top management has resolved to offer shs 63,000 as COVID-19 relief to each of the international students that are currently stranded in halls of residence.

The university closed on Friday, March 20, 2020 following President Museveni’s directive to close all institutions of learning and all gatherings in response to government’s efforts in containing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike Ugandan nationals that were asked to vacate the university premises, international students are still stranded at hostels and halls of residences without clear information on when the university will be re-opening.

The Nile Post has established that an online meeting held on Thursday among members of the top management and administration of Makerere University have now resolved to offer each of the stranded students shs 63,000 for self sustenance until the period of the lockdown is over.

A statement on Makerere’s twitter handle confirmed this decision saying that the relief package will be given to all international students in hostels and halls of residence.

“It has been decided to give a relief package to International students in hostels and in Livingstone and Africa Halls of residence for the remaining two weeks of lockdown. Each of these students will receive shs 63,000 for feeding,” Makerere confirmed in a tweet.

The country is currently on day ten of the extended twenty-one lockdown that is expected to be lifted on May 5, 2020.

The Minister of Education Janet Museveni on Monday extended the program to reopen schools around the country due to the extended lockdown. Last month, she had announced that schools, including universities reopen on April 27, 2020.

Mrs. Museveni said that the national COVID-19 task force would guide the Ministry on the next course of action and she will communicate the next date of reopening schools.