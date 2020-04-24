A group of lawyers has filed an application at the Chief Magistrates Court in Nakawa to have Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake released from police detention.

In a sworn affidavit lawyer Eron Kiiza from Kiiza and Mugisha Advocates says that he received a call from Zaake informing him that his house had been surrounded by police officers and UPDF soldiers before he abruptly ended the call.

“The following day on April,20,2020, a statement was released by the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirming that the applicant had indeed been arrested on the evening on April,19. Since his arrest, to date, the applicant remains detained at SIU headquarters in Kireka within the jurisdiction of this court without being presented to any competent court of law,” Kiiza says in the affidavit.

According to the lawyer, efforts by the legislator’s lawyers, family and colleagues to obtain a police bond for him have been in vain.

He says that the continued detention beyond the mandatory 48 hours is unlawful and a violation of his rights and thus wants court to order his unconditional release.

In the application, the Attorney General, Inspector General of Police and the commandant of the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka have been listed as respondents.

Zaake was arrested early this week from his home in Mityana for distributing relief food contrary to the presidential guidelines on the same.