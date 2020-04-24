The general lack of sports facilities in the country has forced universities to change the narrative by trying to construct facilities inside their premises.

Kyambogo University has joined the list of institutions that are investing more in sports development.

Throughout its history, Kyambogo University has produced outstanding sports talent. Management has now decided to improve on the limited sports facilities that these stars had to make do with.

The facility that is in its early stages is expected to cost in the region of 6 billion Uganda shillings and will comprise a football pitch, a running track, dressing rooms and a pavilion that can accommodate about 4000 people.

“This field has been a source of talent and to promote that talent we needed to improve the field so that we can have better and more talent for the future of this country,” said Ali Waiswa, the sports tutor.

George Wagogo, who is also a sports tutor at Kyambogo University, reiterated the vital role of the facility uplift saying that Kyambogo will be a force to reckon with in the Pepsi University league.

“ This is going to be a motivator for so many student to get involved in sports, football in general as we look forward to building a stronger football team than we already have,” Wagoogo asserted.

Even with the old, not so fancy facility, Kyambogo University was one of the better performers in university sports competitions like the Pepsi university football league where they are currently second in Group A that has Kabale University, University of Kisubi and Mbarara University.

Their coach say the new facility will make his job easier and more interesting.

“The pitch has been in a very bad state and sometime our performance was poor because of a flooded pitch but now that its being worked on, we shall win several trophies in the university football league,” said Christopher Lobbo.

The first phase of construction is expected to be finished by June according to contractors Amber East Africa Limited.

Ndejje and UCU are the other universities that have developed sports facilities