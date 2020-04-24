Three of the 50 people who escaped from quarantine at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi have been arrested.

One of the escapees was been arrested in Cheplanget Ward in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County, while the other two were nabbed in Mararui, Nairobi.

Kericho County Police Commander Silas Gichunge said the Covid-19 suspect, Nicholas Kiplangat, was trailed by security agencies to his home in Teritabmoita Village after the daring escape from the quarantine facility earlier in the week.

The escapee was traced to his paternal home through his mobile phone.

“Upon the arrest this afternoon, the Covid-19 medical surveillance team from Kericho County and Kapkatet Sub County Hospital were called in. The suspect has been taken for quarantine at Kapkatet Medical Training College,” said Gichunge.

The County Police Commander said they suspect he used a Public Transport Vehicles (PSV) to travel from Nairobi to his village where he hid. They could not explain how he navigated his way out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area where movement in and out by public and private vehicles is strictly prohibited.

The other two escapees who were arrested in Nairobi are reported to have scaled a perimeter wall at the Kenya Medical Training College on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said the victims were having dinner when it started to rain, and they noticed security officers guarding the premises taking cover. That is when they reportedly took advantage of the situation and jumped out.

The two suspects were on Wednesday taken to the Kasarani chief’s camp and are awaiting the police to record their statements.

Officers said they would be taken back to the centres to complete the quarantine before being charged in court.

