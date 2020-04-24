Additional reporting by Hakim Kanyere

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has this Friday evening arrested the Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa over manslaughter and torture claims.

Sakwa has been accused of using an iron fist while implementing the Presidential guidelines on containing the COVID-19 pandemic. A family in Jinja has accused Sakwa and his men who include a one Simba Muhammad and Bumali Bazimbwewa of being responsible for the death one of their family members identified as Charles Isanga.

The family also refused to bury the deceased until government looked into the issue.

The Anti-Corruption team arrested Sakwa on Friday afternoon and drove him to Jinja High Court where HW Happy Ann Kobusingye charged him with torture, manslaughter and theft of Empire Waragi worth shs 400,000.

Court sent him on remand until May 13, 2020.

Early this year, Sakwa publicly announced that Forum for Democratic Change strongman Dr Kizza Besigye was unwelcome in Jinja. He likened Besigye to an unwanted desert locust.