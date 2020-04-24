The minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo has cautioned security personnel manning road blocks against using excessive force in trying to enforce the Covid-19 directives that were issued by President Museveni.

He was specifically responding to a security operation last week where a number of stickers, including those of some essential workers, were confiscated by police.

“We realised that the conduct of the officers at the roadblocks was high handed. There was insensitive conduct by those at the roadblock to the extend that some stickers were removed,”he told journalists at the media centre yesterday.

He admitted that there was some technical problems during the issuance of stickers noting for instance that some of the serial numbers on the stickers were mismatched with the vehicle and individual bearing those stickers.

He said the ministry has issued clear guidelines to all the security personnel on the road blocks on the limit of their authority.