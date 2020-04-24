Top TV presenter Joan Lule has claimed it was not her intention to insult Miss Uganda Olivia Nakakande during her show on the Bwaise based television.

Lule claims that the public and Miss Uganda misconstrued her questions, but she did not mean to offend her.

The cocktail program presenter says that she has a passion for the miss Uganda pageant and has been a contributor in many ways, hence she can not be the same person insulting the pageant’s flag bearer.

“I have been in Miss Uganda events; I can not insult Miss Uganda with intention. There was a misconception. This was made worse by the other person in the studio who continuously infuriated the situation,” Lule said.

She now blames the Miss Uganda Olivia Nakakande for seizing the opportunity to her own advantage.

“I have an amplified voice when I speak my voice goes high and someone who does not know me will think I am quarreling. I have no problem with the Miss Uganda,” she said.

Lule claims she was Nakakande’s mentor in the boot camp and was the one in charge of setting the questions that were used to achieve the winner of the pageant.

She maintains that she does not enjoy mediocrity and would do anything as long as it is the right thing.

“I like things to be done the right way when I am dealing with people who don’t want things like that, they find it hard. But I have not lost sleep,” she added.

Lule became subject to public criticism when on her show lambasted the current Miss Uganda, labeling her a failure.

Nakakande replied saying she did not like the way Lule treated her, but the latter insisted that the former did not understand her question or have any clever way to answer back.

Following the drama, Top TV management apologized to Nakakande for the unprofessional conduct of Lule.

“We wish to inform you that management is handling this particular issue within our internal mechanisms and in accordance with the company Human Resource Policy and the Disciplinary Code,” reads an excerpt.

Top TV noted that Lule already apologized on the same show on April 22,2020.