Singer Winifred Nakwanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi has said that she is single because she has failed to find a man worth dating although the media insists on romantically associating her with various public personalities she is not dating.

Nwagi was speaking to NBS TV’s Uncut program when she claimed that men fear to approach her because the so many rumors in the media that she is already taken.

“I am still failing because the media is giving me men that I am not in a relationship with. Now men fear to approach me. Even those trying to woo me develop cold feet when they see rumors in the media,” she said.

“I am a beautiful woman, I have no problem and I am looking for love. If I find the love I will reciprocate in the same quantity,” the Magic singer said.

The singer dismissed claims that she batters her men.

“No I have not beaten any man, if there is one I have beaten, I am sorry,” she said.

She also maintained that she will not allow fans who continuously abuse her on social media.

“I want the fans to know that my page is not there so that they abuse me. Well if they claim I am abusing them, what makes them think they should abuse me and I let them be. Let us respect each other,” she said.

“I can be humble but do not disrespect me if you do I will size you up. If you are my fan and you are abusing me, please go. I am sure my fans do not abuse me. I will abuse you,” she said.