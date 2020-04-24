The High Court has ordered government to produce the two bodyguards to former Security Minister, Lt.Gen Henry Tumukunde who were arrested last month.

“…..the Attorney General is hereby ordered to have the body of the two applicants produced before the High Court in Kampala on April 29, 2020,” Justice Esta Nambayo said on Thursday.

The lawyers to the two bodyguards including Geoffrey Turyamusiima and Anthony Wameli on Wednesday filed a habeas corpus application in which they told court that the two bodyguards have been in detention since March 12, when they were arrested from Tumukunde’s offices in Kololo and detained at Mbuya but have never been presented before any court .

They told court that the two were on March 18 brought to Nakawa Chief Magistrates court but while waiting in court cells, they were whisked away and taken back to Mbuya military barracks where they are being held up to date without being charged formally.

Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde was arrested from his home in Kololo on March 5 and was later charged with unlawful possession of fire arms and treason over comments he made while appearing on NBS Television.

He is currently on remand at Luzira.

Prior to his arrest, Tumukunde’s homes were raided and searched whereas all his guards were withdrawn and returned to Bombo Land Forces headquarters.

It was later reported by the New Vision that his two bodyguards who had first been summoned to appear at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters in Mbuya were later arrested.