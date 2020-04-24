The ongoing relief food distribution in Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area has been rolled out to parts of Wakiso district.

The exercise is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable families affected by the partial lockdown due to COVID -19. It started in Kawempe Division, Kampala, on 4th April 2020.

The overall commander of the distribution operation, Brig Gen Julius Biryabarema said that the distribution of food has fully commenced in Namugongo, Nabweru and Nansana Divisions of Wakiso District.

“We have extended from Kampala to parts of Wakiso covering first the three divisions of the district. The slums of Katooke, Kisimu, and Kasokoso that fall in the three divisions are currently being served.”he added.

Meanwhile,the distribution team working in Kampala district yesterday served the people in Kamwokya slums commonly known as the Ghetto.

With Kamwokya and Kasokoso being covered, Brig Biryabarema said the distribution team is concluding serving the largest and most concentrated slums in the targeted area.

“We have already served the largest slums in Bwaise, Kisenyi, Kinawataka, Katwe, Nakulabye, Makerere, Kawempe I, Mulago, Wabigalo, Nsambya, Old Kampala, Bukasa, Kasubi, Kiswa, Naguru and Kabawo among others. With now Kamwokya and Kasokoso being handled, we will roll out faster since the targeted people in other settlements are a little sparsely populated,” said Brig Biryabarema.

The exercise that was launched by the Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, has seen over 250,000 people being served with posho and beans whereas the expectant and breastfeeding mothers received an addition of milk and sugar.