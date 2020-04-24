Buganda Road court Grade one magistrate Ketty Joan Acaa has dismissed the bail application by businessman Abid Alam’s lawyers via zoom technology.

Abid Alam was last week remanded to Kitalya Maximum Security Prison in Mityana district alongside four police officers over charges related to conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

On Friday, the businessman’s lawyers came to court to have the bail application heard via zoom technology connected to a laptop in Kitalya prison but the magistrate refused to entertain it.

The grade one magistrate said there is no law enabling her to use zoom technology noting that the circular from the Ministry of Public Service urging public officials to embrace technology did not indicate guidelines or fatalities that come with the same.

Ketty Joan Acaa reasoned with the state prosecutor, Janet Kitimbo who said she cannot continue in a criminal case without knowing whether the suspect is dead or alive.

The magistrate consequently declined to hear the bail application.

Abid Alam sought bail citing his ill-health and that bail is a constitutional right.

The wealthy businessman’s lawyers had secured a production warrant on Thursday hoping that prison authorities would produce him today since Kitalya prison has no video-conferencing facilities just like it is with Luzira.

The lawyers were however astonished to be told by prison authorities that Ministry of Health guidelines on the spread of coronavirus could not allow they transport inmates out of the prison.

Abid Alam and the four police officers were arrested two weeks ago by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit headed by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema over violence meted out to locals at Bukompe village in Kassanda district.

The four police officers included the Wamala regional CID chief, Wilbert Osin Wanyama, Kassanda DPC, Daniel Owellano, Kassanda CID officer, Peter Beitera and the officer in charge of CID records at Kassanda Police station Sgt. Azale.

They are said to have leaked vital information to Abid Alam regarding a case which was being investigated at Kassanda police station in which the businessman is alleged to have terrorized Kassanda residents over a contentious piece of land.