Central Motor Club, a member of the 15 motorsports clubs that form up FMU (Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda) have joined in the fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic with donations.

Under its incoming administration of Central motor club donated food items to use in help in the covid19 pandemic fight.

They contributed 1 million shillings to FMU’S Emergency Response Ambulance initiative & also donated food items like posho (400kgs) beans (205kgs) rice (150kgs) and washing soap (soap 500bars) to the national covid19 taskforce

Vice President Kakeeto Saeed Ali who led this donation handed over items to Minister of General Duties Mary Karoro Okurut at office of the Prime Minister

Kakeeto Saeed says central Motor Club is privileged to be the first sports entity in Uganda to support the cause and will always stand up to be counted when needed.

He said, “We feel proud that we have contributed this and encourage other sports organisations to get involved and help vulnerable Ugandans who are in need of food during this lockdown.”