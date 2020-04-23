The UPDF Armoured Brigade, the Police and Prisons yesterday Prisons joined the district Covid 19 task force to distribute relief food in Masaka Municipality.

The exercise was led by the brigade political commissar, Lt Col. Ssemaganda.

Tonnes of maize flour worth Shs 55.5 million were donated by the Masaka leaders and business community and were distributed in the three divisions of Kimaanya-Kyabakuza, Nyendo Ssenyange and Katwe-Butego in Masaka Municipality.

The distribution targeted over 200 needy families especially the widows, orphans, elderly and People Living with HIV/AIDS.

The UPDF Armoured Brigade came in to support the distribution at the request of the donors and the Covid 19 Task Force team to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

The deliveries were made from house to house in Kimaanya-Kyabakuza,Nyendo-Ssennyange and Katwe-Butego divisions in Masaka Municipality.

The business community from Masaka led by the Chairman China- Africa Friendship Association Uganda Chapter, Eng Benon Mugarura donated Shs 54.5m towards the CCOVI-19 task force which was converted into food for relief.

The Masaka Covid 19 task force led by the RDC has been receiving aid since March in support of the call by President Museveni to collectively combat the Coronavirus pandemic.