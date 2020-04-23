Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde has advised motorcycle riders to use the on-going lockdown to rethink their strategy, as some of them may not be allowed to return to the market after this period.

Kyambadde said that the government had started a skilling program and it will be rolled out across the country. She made these remarks while appearing on NBS Telvision’s Morning Breeze, Thursday morning.

“I am afraid a few boda boda’s will return on the market because most of them are owned by different people. Boda boda riders should start rethinking their strategy because life isn’t just that,” Kyambadde said in part.

Kyambadde said that people especially in urban areas should think of shifting from trading to value addition and that the government is ready to support them if they present their projects.

“Once you indicate three big projects, the government will support you. I encourage people to join SACCOs. We need to step up the youth livelihood fund, we need to simplify the requirements.”

She said that the government wants to negotiate with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) so that they don’t harass people with licenses and extend the time to salvage the businesses.

Kyambadde said that government has also tried to engage employers to linient and layoff workers.

“Uncertainty for employment is worrying our people. We have tried to engage employers to be understanding seeing as we are all in lockdown.”