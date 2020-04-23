The supreme mufti, Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa has said muslims should not use the current Covid-19 lockdown as an excuse not to fast during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Ramadhan commences tomorrow, April 24.

He urged the Muslims to observe all the conditions for fasting and refrain from unnecessary excuses apart from those exempted from fasting.

Those exempted inlcude; the long distance travellers, the sick, pregnant mothers, among others .

“It will be awful for a Muslim not to fast the month of Ramadhan because of the lockdown. I urge all the Muslims to fast the month without any excuses. This is the time to seek help from Allah,”he said.

The Imam of Kibuli Mosque, Sheikh Abdulsalaam Mutyaba said the outbreak of coronavirus in the country is part of the problems that Muslims always face in the entire world.

“Whatever the gravity of challenge you are facing now, a Muslim should fast. We always face challenges as Muslims but we have to fast the holy month of Ramadhan. This is the month that comes to us once a year,”he said.

Mutyaba also urged the Muslims to strictly follow of the necessary conditions of fasting as described in the Quran.