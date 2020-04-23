Ruparelia Foundation together with Gateway Delta and Gateway Metroplex Ltd, this morning donated 4,000 food kits to help the needy during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Addressing the media at the Office of Prime Minister, Rajiv Ruparelia, managing director of Ruparelia Group of companies said the country is going though one of its most difficult periods since independence.

“We are fighting a disease that cannot be seen. In comparison to some countries in Europe and America and China which, have recorded Covid-19 related deaths in their thousands, we in Uganda are so far lucky in that not a single death has been recorded,” he said.

He said this does not mean that that we should relax.

“If anything, we must continue to heed the directives of President Museveni and Dr. Ruth Acheng, the Minister of Health, if we are to come out of the crisis unscathed,” he said.

President Museveni a few weeks ago, called on the business community to see what they can do and like many other companies, Ruparelia Foundation heeded his call and donated two Tata pickups.

Each of the 4,000 food kits contains:

2 Kilos of posho

1 Kilo of sugar

1 Kilo of beans

Detergent soap/1 bar of soap