The Islamic holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) where Muslims all across the globe observe month-long fasting is expected to begin from Friday (April 24, 2020) which is tomorrow.

Although the coronavirus global pandemic has resulted in various Muslim bodies appealing to people to avoid visiting mosques during the holy month amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community around the world.

The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to many religious beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The word ‘Ramadan’ has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness.

It is believed that the holy book of the Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practice fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Eid ul-Fitr, also called Eid-Al-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated by breaking the 30-day long fast with a grand celebration. The day is the only day when Muslims aren’t permitted to fast.